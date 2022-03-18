Holi 2022: Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Bharti Singh & others extend wishes on festival of colours

It’s Holi today and this year, the festival of colours is quite special. After all, the fight against the COVID-19 is close to an end and life is returning to normalcy after two years now. Needless to say, the nation is excited to celebrate Holi with a lot of enthusiasm this year. Not just the commoners, but celebs also have their plans to celebrate Holi with their loved ones. In fact, social media is abuzz with posts and pics from the Holi celebrations. Among these, celebs have also extended wishes to fans on this festival of colours.

Mouni Roy, who had tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar early this year, is celebrating her first Holi post marriage. Taking to Instagram, the Naagin actress shared love-filled glimpses of her first Holi with Suraj. The couple was seen getting mushy over each other in the pics. On the other hand, Karishma Tanna, who also took the plunge with Varun Bangera this year, also gave a beautiful glimpse of their first Holi celebrations post marriage. Meanwhile, celebs like Urvashi Dholakia, Surbhi Jyoti etc had also sent Holi wishes to the fans.

Take a look at celeb wishes for Holi:

Check out Karishma Tanna's post for Holi here:

Meanwhile, several celebs have opened up on their fondest memories of Holi. Talking about it, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash recalled how her entire family used to come together to play the festival followed by relishing ghar ka khana. She also stated that she is looking forward to celebrating her first Holi with beau Karan Kundrra.