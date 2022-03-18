Holi 2022: Tejasswi Prakash to Rupali Ganguly; 10 fun throwback pics of the festival of colours

It’s Holi today and the festival of colours is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated widely across the nation as it marks the arrival of Spring. Interestingly, Holi has religious significance as well and it marks the victory of good over evil. To note, Holi is celebrated with a lot of fervour. Every year, social media is abuzz with photos of Holi celebrations which are a treat for the fans.

Well, Holi happens to be a little special this year. After all, life is finally getting back to normal after over 2 years of battle with the deadly COVID-19. It had also dampened the festive spirit for two years. And while life is returning to normalcy, everyone is gearing up to celebrate Holi with a bang. So as everyone is looking forward to celebrating the festival of colours, here's a look at some of the fun throwback photos of celebs from the telly world, which are all about happy colourful faces:

Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh, who has been making the headlines for his relationship with Shamita Shetty, was seen celebrating Holi last year with his pet dog. This cute selfie will certainly make your heart melt.

Parth Samthaan

Parth was among the celebs attending Ekta Kapoor’s grand Holi bash and looks like he had a lot of fun at the party. The actor was seen posing with Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Pooja Banerjee, Urvashi Dholakia among others.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, who has been making headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15, had also shared a pic from her Holi celebrations wherein she was dressed in a white tank top and had colours all over her face and top.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Holi celebrations have always been all about creating new memories with husband Vivek Dahiya, their families and loved ones. In a post, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress gave a glimpse of her Holi celebrations with her close ones.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, who is winning hearts with her stint in Anupamaa, was seen celebrating Holi on the sets last year. It was a fun celebration wherein she was seen having fun with her co-stars as they celebrated the festival with zeal.

Nakuul Mehta

For Nakuul, Holi is all about spending time with his family and this throwback pic from his celebrations of the festival of colours proves it. He was seen enjoying delicacies with his family as they celebrated Holi together and posed happily for the family selfie.

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar, who had tied the knot with Rahul Vaidya last year, had celebrated Holi last year with her main man. Interestingly, their Holi celebrations were all about love, colours and mushiness.

Kapil Sharma

The comedy king also had a blast during his first Holi celebration post his wedding with Ginni Chatrath. He was seen having fun with Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee had treated fans with a beautiful selfie from her Holi celebrations wherein she was seen dressed in a white embroidered kurti, had tied her hair in a bun and had colour applied on her face.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik’s Holi celebrations have been all about having fun with her dear friends. She had shared pics from a terrace party wherein the Bigg 14 winner was seen playing Holi with husband Abhinav Shukla, Sharad Kelkar, Kirti Kelkar, Hussain Kuwajerwala etc.

