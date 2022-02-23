Honda City to Skoda Octavia: All the expensive cars owned by Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has already won the heart of her fans from the role of Gopi Bahu in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She has come a long way in her career and is considered one of the most established actresses in the telly world today. She has also been part of reality shows including Bigg Boss. Even in season 15, she took part but unfortunately could not make it to the final. But her journey was surely grabbing attention. Her fight with Abhijit Bichukale was always in the headlines.

Recently, she had shared pictures on her Instagram in which she confirmed her engagement with actor Vishal Singh. But later both revealed that it was a lie as they both are coming together for a music video. Many celebrities had also wished them. Devoleena Bhattacharjee had also suffered an injury during a task on Bigg Boss 15 and underwent surgery post-eviction. Sharing her journey, the actress had written, “My BB15 journey was a roller coaster ride. I went through a lot of ups and downs be it mentally, physically or emotionally. As you all know, I got injured during the pole task and suffered from complete foot drop. Post my BB15 eviction, I had to go with immediate nerve decompression surgery."

Well, apart from this, the actress also owns a beautiful collection of cars in her garage. She is a proud owner of Honda City, Skoda Octavia, and others. Take a look here:

The cost of Honda City in India is around Rs 10-14 Lakh. The cost of Skoda Octavia in India is Rs 37 Lakh. It is available in 2 variants.

