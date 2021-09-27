Honsla Rakh Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh & Shehnaaz Gill starrer is a roller coaster ride of laughter

The most awaited trailer of the upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh has been released. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. It is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and will also mark Diljit’s debut as a producer. The romantic comedy film was shot in Canada and is slated for a Dussehra release on October 15, 2021. On Saturday, the makers have also released the poster featuring the lead actors. Recently, the producers had confirmed that Shehnaaz will be joining the team for the shoot.

Sharing the trailer, Diljit wrote, “Tension Vension Mard Ni Lende..Dinde Fattey Chakk..Rakh HONSLA RAKH. Trailer Out Now. .” The trailer opens with the lead actor and Shehnaaz sitting in a restaurant and asking a man to please keep his baby shut. Well, the next scene shows Shehnaaz is pregnant. She asks Diljit for divorce and gives him the custody of the child. Now, he is confused about how to handle but he manages. And then Sonam Bajwa enters. How will Diljit handle all the mess will be interesting to see?

In the poster Diljit, Shehnaaz and Sonam are seen wearing sweatpants and sweatshirts. The singer is seen drinking from a bottle and holding a stuffed toy wrapped around in a blanket resembling a baby. Fans commented on the poster and appreciated the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant. This will be the first appearance of Shehnaaz on the big screen.

Diljit and Sonam have been popular as a pair in the dance track titled Tommy, which featured in the 2019 hit, Shadaa. Honsla Rakh also features Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal.