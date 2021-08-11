Host Aditya Narayan announces upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with new set of judges

The singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been producing talented singers over the last more than two decades. It gave exposure to numerous budding singers from all over the country, who have made name for themselves in the entertainment industry. It is now coming with a new season of the show which will be hosted by the excellent host and singer Aditya Narayan and the judges' panel includes Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Shankar Mahadevan.

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan shared his happiness for being the host of the show as he shared that he started his career as the host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He shared, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is like a homecoming for me. It’s a show that I have been associated with for a really long time and the stage is just like home to me. I have hosted nearly seven seasons of this show, right from 2007 to 2018. When I was just about 18 years old, my first ever job in the television industry was with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Since then, I have come a long way and I feel hosting the show with this season’s judges will surely be an exciting experience.”

Talking about the judges of the present set of judges of the show, he added, “If I recall correctly, Himesh sir and Vishal sir were also a part of the first season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa that I hosted. Back then, I was really nervous performing in front of them. Although I am still a tad bit nervous considering I have always looked up to them as musicians, it feels wonderful to work alongside them since we have developed a great relationship over the years. While I absolutely adore HR and share a great bond with Vishu sir, I have immense respect for Shankar ji who I have also worked with in the 2009 season. I believe that all the three judges of this season make a wonderful combination, and they are arguably one the finest composers of the current times. In fact, they have a great sense of humour as well, which I feel is an equally important factor to be considered while creating a globally popular show. I always consider it as an honour to share the stage with them.”

He also shared his plan for balancing between Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Zee Comedy Show. He said, “Maintaining the balance wouldn’t be that difficult because hosting is something that comes naturally to me now and I have dabbled in comedy in the past too, so I am not really out of my comfort zone, I'm in my element. Both the shows require their own set of days and working with Zee TV for both of them definitely makes it a whole lot simpler. I am just glad to be back on Zee TV and to be associated with not just one, but two of their shows. I feel it’s a very wholesome experience for me as an artist because I get to essay the best of comedy and music reality.”

The online audition for the show has started all over the country.

Also read- Himesh Reshammiya & Vishal Dadlani all set to unite for judging new season of Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa