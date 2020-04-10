Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa promise to tickle your funny bone with their show

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are coming up with their new show amid lockdown and it is titled Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine

As we speak, the entire nation is reeling under the Coronavirus outbreak as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors. Now what is amazing is that during the lockdown, fans are having a good time as reruns of old shows are being aired on television. Shows such as Qubool Hai, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Khichdi and Shrimaan Aur Shrimati, among others, are back on the small screen.

While fans are enjoying re runs of the show amid quarantine, what is amazing is that Colors TV has come up with a new idea which is to launch a new show titled Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine featuring Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. That’s right! Talking about the show, it will be shot in Bharti and Haarsh’s residence in Mumbai, and knowing Bharti and Haarsh, it will be out and out entertaining. Today, right in the morning, Bharti brightened the day as she dropped a teaser wherein she and hubby Haarsh greet their fans and ask them to stay at home.

ALSO READ | Bharti Singh wishes her 'favourite human' Kapil Sharma on his birthday; Calls him a positive person

In the video, Bharti and Haarsh revealed that besides performing, they will also be the camera person for the show. In the show, as the name suggests, Bharti and Haarsh will share their quarantine diary with their fans and also, talk about how they are keeping themselves busy during this time. Besides entertaining the fans, Bharti and Haarshi will also send out a message to stay safe at home amid the pandemic. Alongside the video, Bharti wrote, “Hum tum aur quarantine (Homemadeshow) And we are back! Monday to Friday - 8Pm #HumTumAurQuarantine coming soon…”

Check out tweet below:

As per reports, apart from Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine, Colors TV will also share glimpses of the quarantine lives of other actors from some other TV shows such as Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti Astitva Ehsaas Kii, Naati Pinky Kii Lambi Love story and Pavitra Bhagya. From sharing their quarantine experience, to doing household chores, discussing the current issues, playing antakshari, dancing, to going on balcony dates, the lockdown diaries of these actors will air as snippets during the primetime.

ALSO READ | India’s Best Dancer: Bharti Singh & Terence Lewis' dance on Ang Laga De makes hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa jealous

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More