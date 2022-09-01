Huma Qureshi reveals Kapil Sharma will be a part of 'Maharani’ Season 3

Huma Qureshi, who is presently getting appreciated for her exceptional work in the web series Maharani 2, is back with exciting news. As per Kapil Sharma’s latest post, the duo will be soon seen together in an upcoming project. Huma recently took to her social media where she shared a picture with The Kapil Sharma Show host and reveals some bits of their upcoming project.

Kapil Sharma had earlier shared some pictures with Huma Qureshi on Instagram with the captions, “Any guesses which project me n @iamhumaq r doing together ? first ten winners will get a chance to come n watch #thekapilsharmashow live will like the correct answers.” Now Huma Qureshi has reshared those pictures and made a grand revelation with her twitter post. She wrote, “It was all hush hush but since Kapil announced it we can’t keep calm ! After the amazing success of season 2 of #Maharani .. @KapilSharmaK9 is joining the Maharani Universe with a film - Maharani Ka Bhai Ho Toh Aisa !! What do you guys think ?? Reply in comments below”

See post here-

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his famous show will be on-air from September 10. Kapil has been sharing many pictures from the shooting schedule and in the recent ones he shared pictures with the guest from their first episode, the golden girls of CommonWealth Games 2022. Kapil shared BTS pictures from the sets of Kapil Sharma Show set, where he was seen having fun with their guests Badminton champion PV Sindhu, Boxer Zareen Nikhat, and others. Kapil gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode of the show.

Kapil Sharma will be seen in the lead roles in Nandita Das’s directorial, Zwigato alongside Shahana Goswami. Now, the film will be making its World Premiere at the prestigious 47th Toronto International Film Festival [TIFF] 2022.

Also read- Kapil Sharma shares goofy pictures with Huma Qureshi; Hints at an upcoming project