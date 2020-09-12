Humko Tum Mil Gaye: Hina Khan gives a sneak peak of her love story with Dheeraj Dhoopar and it is adorable

As fans are gearing up for Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's love song Humko Tum Mil Gaye, the actress has shared a teaser of the song.

and Dheeraj Dhoopar have been making the headlines ever since the two have been roped in for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. The duo has been playing the lead role in the supernatural show with Hina playing the role of the Sarvashrestha Naagin and Dheeraj being the Cheel and the audience was surprised with their chemistry. Amid this, Dheeraj and Hina have collaborated for another project and fans can't keep calm to watch them romance each other.

Hina and Dheeraj will be seen romancing each other in Vishal Mishra's upcoming love song titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye. And while the song has been grabbing a lot of attention, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has shared a sneak peak from her love story with Dheeraj. The teaser gives a perfect glimpse of the duo's sizzling chemistry and will also have a marriage sequence wherein Hina will be dressed in a white gown, while Dheeraj will be seen in a black tuxedo.

Take a look at the teaser of Humko Tum Mil Gaye featuring Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar:

Interestingly, Hina has been teasing the fans will interesting stills from the song on social media and her posts have been setting the internet on fire. In one of the still shared by the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant, she and Dheeraj look madly in love as they can't take their eyes off each other. To note, Humko Tum Mil Gaye will be releasing on September 15.

