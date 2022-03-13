Hunarbaaz: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's romantic dance on 'Meri Jaan' leaves Karan Johar in awe; Watch

The upcoming episode of the popular reality show Hunarbaaz: Desk Ki Shaan will be full of energy and action as the show will be graced by the Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. They have graced the show for the promotion of their upcoming movie, Bachchhan Paandey. The duo will be seen enjoying the performances of the contestants and also performing a dance act on a song from their movie.

In the recent promo of the show, Kriti Sanon is seen on the stage. She has sported a beautiful icy blue color saree and is seen dancing along with actor Akshay Kumar on the latest romantic track, ‘Meri Jaan’ from their movie. The voice for the melodious song is given by B Praak. The couple is seen dancing beautifully on the song and received appreciation from the audience and the judges. Karan Johar was amazed and was seen clapping for the performance.

The caption read, “Akshay aur Kriti ke iss pyaare performance ne laga diye manch par chaar chaand Blockbuster weekend me dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, aaj raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par."

The weekend episode will be offering spectacular performances one after the other. Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will also be seen teasing Karan Johar, along with other judges and hosts, for his singing. The show is judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar. The host of the show are Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

