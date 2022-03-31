Hunarbaaz: Amazed by Sanam, Sanchita & Subrata's dance, Mithun Chakraborty gives the trio a standing ovation

The upcoming episode of the reality show, Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan will be a star-studded one as it will be graced by numerous celebrities. Some of the celebrities include Neha Bhasin, Priyank Sharma, and others. In the recent promo of the upcoming episode, the judges of the show will be amazed by the performance of the contestants Sanchita and Subrata, which is choreographed by Sanam. Mithun Chakraborty rushed to the stage and did a special gesture in appreciation of their act.

In the promo, Sanam will be seen performing on the stage with Sanchita and Subrata, as they pull stunning stunts on the song ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. All three judges were shocked by the performance and bowed down to show appreciation for the same. Mithun Chakraborty went on stage and sat on the floor. As the contestants also sat with him, he asked them to stand up and give him their blessings. Mithun said, “Aaj mai sachmuch dhanya ho gya as a dancer.”

In the episode, Neha Bhasin will also be gracing the sets and entertaining everyone with her high-energy songs. The actress sang her hit song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ from Sultan and she also danced with Mithun Chakraborty on Priyanka Chopra’s song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’. There will also be a dance performance by Roadies fame Priyank Sharma and a special collaboration of Ustad Taufiq Qureshi with contestant Anirban. It is a celebrity special episode, and there are lots of surprises in store for the audience.

