Hunarbaaz: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa vow to change everyone's mindset as 'pregnant anchors'

Parents to be Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are set to return to TV as anchors for the show Hunarbaaz. The couple is expecting their first child together and it would be a fun ride to see them hosting a show during this precious moment. The couple had announced their pregnancy last year and received a lot of support from their fans and loved ones. Recently, the couple has opened up on their return to TV as “pregnant anchors.” With this step, they also vowed to change the mindset of society that revolves around pregnancy and pregnant women.

In the promo shared by Colors TV on its official Twitter handle, Bharti spoke about her inhibitions on working during pregnancy. She also did not shy away from showing her little concern regarding this change. However, she said that she has taken the step to change the old mindset. Harsh on the other hand, prayed for the best for the three of them as they all will be working equally on the sets of Hunarbaaz. At the end of the video, Bharti jokingly said, “Colors ek chalak channel hai, do logo ke paise me teen se kaam karwa raha hai.”

See video here:

Popular comedienne and actor Bharti Singh married scriptwriter-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The couple is gearing up to welcome their baby in April 2022.

Earlier in an interview, Bharti had shared her husband’s reaction to her pregnancy. She said, “He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.