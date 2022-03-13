Hunarbaaz: Bharti Singh reveals why no heroine sits next to Mithun Chakraborty on sets

The upcoming episode of the talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan will be full of entertainment. It is a Holi special episode and will be graced by veteran actress Jaya Prada and she will be seen enjoying the performance of the talented contestants. The actress will also be seen pulling leg for Mithun Chakraborty, along with the host Bharti Singh.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are seen teasing the judge, Mithun Chakraborty. Bharti accuses him of breaking the marriage of a woman in the audience panel as she used to whistle. He is seen blushing as he tries to defend himself. Special guest Jaya Prada reveals that during the shoot, Mithun used to be surrounded by the dancers and chatted with them. Karan Johar quips that he has also worked with her for almost 10 years, and Bharti also leaves no chance to romance with heroes who come on the shows.

Mithun says, “Tum har hero ka chumma lia, maine kisi heroin ka chumma lia?” Bharti reverts, “Aap dena chahte hai?”. Mithun jokes, “Kon nahi chahta”, which makes everyone laugh out loud. Bharti teases him, “Isile koi actress apke bagal mein nahi baithti and bolti hai mai movement karungi”.

In the episode, there will be a special performance of Karan Johar and Jaya Prada, as they will be seen dancing on her hit song, “Dhapli waley”. Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty will also be seen dancing on the song.



