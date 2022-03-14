Hunarbaaz: Check out judges Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and special guest Nora Fatehi’s PICS from the sets

Hunarbaaz is one of the leading reality shows on television screens. The show offers a grand platform for talented people all over the country to showcase their skills. The winner of the competition will not only lift the trophy but also earn cash prize. It is the first season of the show and it is judged by Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. The upcoming episode will be graced by the dancing diva of Bollywood, Nora Fatehi. The judges and the special guest look gorgeous in the latest pics.

In the latest pictures from the sets of the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Karan Johar is seen posing with Parineeti Chopra for the pics. Parineeti Chopra is looking absolutely vogue in her black one-shoulder dress. Her hair is tied up and she sported golden studs. Karan Johar had sported a yellow printed bomber jacket and black trousers, with yellow sports shoes. Host of the show Bharti Singh donned a bright pink netted dress with blue floral embroidery over it. She wore blue earrings and her hair is braided.

Nora Fatehi was also spotted on the sets, and she looked ravishing in a floral off-shoulder fitted dress and white stilettoes. She has sported droplet earrings with the dress.

See post here:

As per the latest reports, ace dancer Nora Fatehi will be soon seen as the judge of the reality show Dance Deewane Junior. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor will also be part of that show.



Also read- Hunarbaaz: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's romantic dance on 'Meri Jaan' leaves Karan Johar in awe; Watch