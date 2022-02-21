Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan - 5 funny moments from the show featuring Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra is among the most stylish and immensely talented actresses of the entertainment industry and she has been part of numerous successful movies till now. The actress recently her television debut with the new reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. She is one of the judges of the reality show, along with Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty and top-notch director-producer, Karan Johar. The show offers a massive platform for talented people all over the country to show their skills and earn recognition as well as the prize. The judges and the hosts of the show have excellent chemistry and they have a great time when they not shooting. Parineeti is quite popular for her jovial nature and here are a few hilarious moments of Parineeti in the show.

In the scene, all the judged decided to give a baby shower to host Bharti Singh, who is currently pregnant. The judges Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar, and Parineeti will give her gifts. The actress says that she is giving her 'sone ka tohfa', and Bharti gets a shock on seeing the gift.

In the episode, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra are seen singing. As Karan asks her to sing, she says, "Shri Shri Johar Ji ke saamne mai nahi ga paungi." As insists on her singing, she sings, "Shayd meri shaadi ka khayal". They are seen engaging in a hilarious musical war as Bharti says, "Sir ye aap ga rahe the, maine police ko bula lia tha."

In this BTS clipping from the show, Parineeti is seen teasing Karan Johar as calls him her ‘Saajan’ and sings the popular song ‘Saajan Saajan’ for him, while he ignores her.

In this hilarious scene, Parineeti is showered with gifts by the contestants, who wish to become her prospective groom. She is given a huge valentines card by one of the contestants and another contestant gave her bangles.

In the BTS video, Bharti Singh is seen messing with judges as she takes off Parineeti's slipper and says this from a local market. Parineeti is shocked and tries to defend herself as she says that they are very costly.



