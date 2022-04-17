Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan Grand Finale: Akash Singh takes trophy home; Yo Highness is first runner-up

The grand finale of the popular reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan aired tonight on the small screen. After several weeks of the entertaining talent show, the winner was finally announced tonight. Finalist Akash Singh lifted the trophy and bagged the prize money of Rs. 15 lakhs. For the unversed, Yo Highness, Sukhdeb, Akash Singh, Harmony of the Pines Orchestra, Rocknama Sufi Rock Band, Sanchita and Subratam, and Anirban were the finalists of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

The grand finale was graced by the team of Dance Deewane Juniours. The judges of the show namely, Neetu Kapoor, choreographer Marzi Pestonji, and Nora Fatehi featured in the grand finale and introduced their dancing champions on stage. Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar also talked about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s recent dreamy and intimate wedding. Neetu said that Ranbir’s wedding was late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last wish. Meanwhile, Karan Johar rocked the stage with his dance moves and he recreated Alia and Ranbir’s Sangeet performances as well.

This was the very first season of Hunarbaaz, and it also marked the television debut of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who sat on the judge’s panel. She was joined by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, and famous yesteryear actor Mithun Chakraborty. The show was hosted by the husband-and-wife-duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti was on leave for a couple of weeks as she delivered her baby boy. She was replaced by actress Surbhi Chandna on the aforementioned days, however, Bharti surprised everyone as she soon returned to work after 2 weeks.

ALSO READ: Here are the five reasons why Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan should be on everyone’s watchlist!