Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan Review: Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Mithun Da's trio makes for a perfect watch

The show that promises to be a one-of-a-kind talent hunt reality show puts on display impeccable talents from all across the country who will battle out against their contemporaries as they move ahead in the show.

Apart from the mind-blowing talent, another USP of the show is the judges' panel. The show boasts of Bollywood bigshots like ace director Karan Johar, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, and veteran superstar Mithun Chakraborty as judges. The trio is responsible for hunting for the best talent, judging the performances of the participants, and giving India its first ‘Hunarbaaz.’

The show hosted by the duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa, in the opening episode itself saw a lot of fun and hilarious moments. Bharti, for the uninitiated, is pregnant and putting in all the efforts in striking a balance between her personal and professional life like a pro.

The show in its debut episode showcased a plethora of talent on board.

The contestants, this season, left no stone unturned in putting their best foot forward to earn the points above 80 as only then will they be able to qualify for the next round. Participants getting a score less than 80 would unfortunately not be able to go ahead in the competition. From singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, rappers, stuntmen, contortionists, and much more, the stage of Hunarbaaz witnessed it all.

One of the many acts that blew off judges' and viewers’ minds was of a troupe that performed the Mallakhamb art. The troupe had participants aging 14 to 40+. Seeing the Mallakhamb artists perform like a pro-Parineeti, Karan and Mithun Da were stunned.

Parineeti and Karan froze in their respective chairs as they witnessed the troupe pull off some mind-blowing stunts.

From emotional stories of participants to some mind-blowing real and raw talent, the first episode of Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan had it all.

Apart from the talent on board, what kept us hooked with our Television sets, was the fun banter between the judges. Karan Johar being himself and in his fun avatar like always managed to pull Parineeti's leg and both were seen having a ball of a time. Mithun Da brought in an amalgamation of both maturity and fun to the show and the life experiences that he spoke of during the show, were something to learn a lot from.

The judges looked stunning in their ensembles. Parineeti was seen donning a classy saree and a chic gown back to back in the episode while Karan sported smart suits and boots. Mithun Da was seen sporting some bashak yet traditional outfits with a modern touch to them. At 71, Mithun Da is pretty high on energy and life.

Just like other reality shows, makers did focus on warming the cockles of the audience's hearts by showing the heartwarming stories of a lot of contestants. In fact, Parineeti was seen crying like a baby upon hearing the struggles of a 25-year old contestant.

Towards the end of the episode, Bharti and Haarsh celebrated the good news of embracing parenthood soon by gifting the judges a basket of goodies.

The show, on a whole, is pretty much like other reality shows that we have or are seeing on television. But if you are a fan of Mithun Da, Karan, or Parineeti, then Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan is truly for you. Apart from that, the talent that India boasts of will only make you prouder.

