Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan Twitter Review: Fans applaud diversity of talents the Parineeti Chopra show promotes

Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan, India's newest and super intriguing reality show premiered on Saturday. The show's judges are iconic superstar Mithun Chakraborty, brilliant filmmaker Karan Johar, and multi-talented diva Parineeti Chopra. Furthermore, it is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the television power couple. The show, which claims to be a one-of-a-kind talent search reality show, will showcase exceptional talents from all across the country, who will compete against their peers as they go through the journey. Here’s what the Twitterati have to say about the show after its debut episode that went on air this weekend.

The show generally received a lot of positive feedback. The fans were quite impressed by the diversity of talents that were being brought to the limelight through the medium of this show. One fan wrote, ‘Its great to see the way they are promoting talent in this platform..’ Many tuned in as they were excited to watch Parineeti Chopra donning the judge hat. A fan wrote, '@ParineetiChopra I'm following you from long time, but today I come to know you are a genuine human in #Hunarbaaz, now I'm yours very sincere fan... All the best. Never see in bollywood like you good person.' In fact not just Parineeti, the entire judges panel was given quite a lot of support as one admirer tweeted, ‘Amazing talent in #Hunarbaaz Love you DADA PARI & Karan.’

Check the Twitter reviews:

Before the show’s premiere all the judges and the hosts expressed their excitement and happiness about their upcoming adventurous journey and promised to deliver the best to their audience.

Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan will air every Saturday & Sunday at 9:00 pm.

