Hunarbaaz: 'Dramatic' Parineeti Chopra teases Karan Johar by calling him ‘Saajan’

Actress Parineeti Chopra, ace director-producer Karan Johar and legendary Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty are presently judging the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. It is the first time Parineeti is judging a reality show. The actress is quite popular for her fun and dramatic nature. She often gives a glimpse of the fun time she has along with other judges of the show. In the recent promo of the episode, Parineeti is seen pulling Karan Johar’s leg as she calls him ‘Saajan’.

In the recent promo of the show, the actress is seen enjoying herself on the sets of the reality show. She looks absolutely gorgeous in the shimmery black slit gown. She is seen teasing Karan Johar as she sings the song ‘Saajan Saajan’ for him. She makes a funny expression when he does not respond to her actions. He also calls her drama queen. Mithun Chakraborty is also seen engrossed in his thoughts. The caption read, “Is she the ‘Drama’? Yes, she is the drama. Tag that dramatic friend who reminds you of Parineeti. Dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. @parineetichopra”.

See promo here:

In the previous promo of the show, Parineeti Chopra is seen getting a match for herself by Karan Johar. He praises himself saying, “Couples ke liye bahot lucky hu. Kafi matchmaking kar liya hai maine. Tumhara bhi isi saal ho jaega pakka.” He is seen persuading her to give a chance to contestants, who bring her various gifts to woo her. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple will also be seen trying to get a match for Parineeti in the show.



