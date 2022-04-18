Hunarbaaz Finale Review: Neetu Kapoor dances to Alia Bhatt's songs, Akash Singh's big win

The finale episode of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, the talent-based reality show that went on air a few months ago, rounded off its debut season today.

The show, rather than following the quintessential pattern of adding unnecessary over-the-top drama or curating it into another reality show full of sob stories, stuck to entertainment and what it promised: presenting talent.

Parineeti Chopra who marked her debut on the small screen as a judge with Hunarbaaz, stunned in an all-black saree. Keeping her look minimal and subtle, Chopra looked gorgeous.

Mithun Chakraborty, as usual had his natural personality overpowering his outer ensemble. The dada of Bollywood knows how to still make the audience go weak in the knees with his sheer presence.

Karan Johar looked smart in his quirky outfit. As always, Karan, in his usual self, made it a point to be witty and smart throughout.

Host Bharti Singh, who recently delivered a baby boy two weeks ago, stayed true to her work commitments and got back to the show to fulfil them all.

Bharti’s husband and writer-host Harsh Limbachiyaa and television star Surbhi Chandna helmed the show until Bharti returned and took over. Bharti was seen getting emotional and thanked Mithun Chakraborty for his love and support for her throughout the show.

Dance Deewane Juniors' judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji along with host Karan Johar were seen making a quick yet fun appearance on the sets of Hunarbaaz's grand finale. Their show will be seen airing on the time slot of Hunarbaaz from next weekend.

Neetu Kapoor, who recently became a mother-in-law to Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, received a lot of congratulatory messages from everybody present on the sets of Hunarbaaz. The yesteryear superstar was seen dancing to the hit Bollywood songs of her Bahu Alia Bhatt.

Following that, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi's belly dance left everybody in splits. Parineeti mesmerized the audience with her fine singing.

The show concluded by declaring Akash Singh as the winner.

The show, in its debut season, managed to fare decently well in the past few months. It had some phenomenal talent onboard but it somehow could not garner the attention it truly deserved.

The audience can be assured of Hunarbaaz season 2, as Bharti Singh officially announced the next season to appear soon on the home channel, before bidding adieu to the audience.

