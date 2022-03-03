Hunarbaaz: Harmony Of The Pines perform with special guest Hema Malini

The upcoming episode of the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan will be a special one as it will be graced by the actress Hema Malini. The beautiful ‘dream girl’ of Bollywood will be seen enjoying the performances of the extremely talented contestants. In the recent promo of the episode, the contestants of the band Harmony Of The Pines will be seen appeasing her by singing and giving her heart shape balloon.

It is a special musical band as contestants of the reality show, which comprises of policemen. The name of the band is Harmony Of The Pines and it has been getting lot of appreciation from the audience and judges. In the upcoming episode, the show will be graced by veteran actress, Hema Malini. The band members invited Hema on the stage and sang for her, “Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna” and were seen dancing with her. Seeing this, Mithun Chakraborty said, “Vardi tum utaroge, aur Dharam ji ka ghoosa aaega.” Hema Malini said, “Dharam ji will also love this”.

Filmmaker Farah Khan and Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit had come to the show last week. The contestants and judges had a lot of fun with them on the sets. Not only this, hosts Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa entertained as well.

Many celebs including Sanjay Kapoor, Mika Singh, Rohit Shetty have come on Hunarbaaz so far. They were truly amazed to see the skills of the contestants from all over the country.



