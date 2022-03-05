Hunarbaaz: Hema Malini does THIS special gesture for a contestant on Mother’s special episode; Watch

The upcoming episode of the reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan will be exciting and entertaining. The episode will be graced by the ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood, Hema Malini. The actress will be seen enjoying the stunning performances of the contestants along with the judges. She will also be seen interacting with the contestants and doing special gestures for them. It is a Mother’s special episode and the contestants will be paying tribute to their mothers.

In the recent promo of the episode, contestant Akash does an act where he promises his mother that he will get back her gold bangles with his hard work. He did a spectacular dance while hanging on a hoop. Hema Malini was very impressed by the act and she specially came on the stage and hugged his mother. She said she wanted to ward off bad energy on the contestant and recited a prayer while doing his aarti. She explained that reciting the shlok in the evening will bring him good luck. She also applies tika on his forehead.

In the episode, Hema Malini will be seen having a great time as she will be performing on a song with Mithun Chakraborty. They will also be seen re-enacting a scene from Sholay. She will also be giving a spectacular classical dance performance on the flute music played by a contestant.



