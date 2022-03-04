Hunarbaaz: Hema Malini reenacts her Sholay character; Mithun Chakraborty asks ‘Tumhara naam kya hai Basanti?’

The upcoming episode of the reality show Hunarbaaz will graced by the dream girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini. The veteran actress will be seen having a great time on the show and enjoying with the judges and the contestants. One of the judges of the show Mithun Chakraborty will be seen recreating the 80’s era with Hema Malini. In the recent promo, the duo is seen enacting a cute scene from her superhit movie, Sholay.

In the promo of the episode, the actress is seen seated on a tonga like her character, Basanti in the movie Sholay. Mithun Chakraborty is seen standing beside her as he plays the role of Dharmendra in the movie. She says in the peppy style of Basanti, “Ha babuji kaha jaoge Pratapgad, Ramgarh, jahan bolo. Arey pehle tanga nahi dekha kya?” She further says, “Babuji abtak naam kyu nahi pucha”, hearing this Mithun says, “Tumhara naam kya hai Basanti?” She smiled and said, “Basanti” and uses the whip on the fake horse as she says, “Chal Dhanno”.

In the episode, there will also be a special dance sequence between Mithun Chakraborty and Hema Malini. She will also showcases her exceptional traditional dance as she dances on the flute of a little boy. She is also seen dressing him up as Lord Krishna in the act. The actress also brought a special surprise for a set of women contestants, as she made them meet their children. Their kids performed together on the stage.



