Hunarbaaz, India's Got Talent or Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Which is your favourite ongoing reality show? VOTE

Reality shows are quite popular among the audience, they offer thrill, entertainment, and excitement, all in one. There are numerous reality shows which became quite popular over the years, like Indian Idol, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and others. There are some new shows also which became popular among the audience owing to their unique concepts like India’s Got Talent, which offers a stage for various talents all over the country. Apart from the concept of the show, the audience also likes the chemistry between the judges, which adds to the entertainment factor.

Among the popular reality shows being aired presently, one is Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa 2021. It is the 30th season of the popular singing reality show. Over the years, it has given numerous exceptionally talented singers to Bollywood. The present season of the show is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Shankar Mahadevan. The show is hosted by singer Aditya Narayan. The contestants have been handpicked from all over the country and their singing leaves the audience mesmerized.

Shows Hunarbaaz and India's Got Talent have similar concepts as it offers a platform for a variety of talents. India’s Got Talent is presently in its 9th season. It is judged by a wide panel including Shilpa Shetty, music composer Badshah, actress Kirron Kher, and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. The talent-based show is hosted by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani. The reality show, Hunarbaaz is the Indian version of the previous reality show. It is judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa add the fun dose with their perfect comedy.

