Hunarbaaz: Judge Karan Johar is dazzled by the bright pink attire of Farah Khan; Latter says call me ‘Pinky'

Karan Johar is presently one of the judges of the reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan. Other judges of the show are Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty. Farah Khan will be gracing the sets of Hunarbaaz soon, and the BTS video of Karan Johar teasing her for her look will make you laugh out loud.

Karan Johar shared a BTS video from the sets of his recent show Hunarbaaz. The upcoming episode will be graced by Farah Khan and Madhuri Dixit. In the video, he is seen making fun of the bring pink outfit of Farah Khan. He first offered a glimpse of the set as he says, “elegant, subtle, quite light, elegant” and then screams on seeing Farah. He said, “I have never seen a blob of pink like this in my life.” Farah retaliates saying, ‘Call me Pinky”. He asked her what inspired her to wear something like this, to which she pulls his leg saying that in Covid, people are wearing dark and dull colors, hence she wanted to wear bright.

Karan teases her saying, “Do you want to scare your kids on daily basis like this, and is this even required?” To this, she said, “My kids have seen me without makeup and they are still not scared.”

Madhuri Dixit is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix project, ‘The Fame Game’. Now, the actor is all set to be seen on Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan where she will be a special guest of the show. Karan Johar who is one of the judges of the show shared a picture with the Madhuri, Parineeti Chopra, and Farah Khan.



