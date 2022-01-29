Hunarbaaz: Judges get teary as contestant pays tribute to trans mom; Karan Johar says 'I saw true humanity'

Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan has featured many remarkable stories of contestants that would leave you speechless The show, which just kicked off last week is off to a great start. The legendary superstar Mithun Chakraborty, ace film-maker Karan Johar and the multi-talented diva Parineeti Chopra are the judges of the show. It is hosted by television's power couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Recently, the show's judges were overcome with emotion by a dance performance by a participant on an upcoming episode in one of the promos.

A contestant named Harsh is seen performing to Taare Zameen Par's song Maa in a promo for the show's episode posted on Instagram by Colors TV. The judges' faces show that they were touched by the performance. After his dance, Harsh reveals his mother is a trans lady who raised him with love and care. He expresses that he is here only because of his mom. He reveals that there was a time when he didn't have money to eat and his amma supported him, loved him. ‘Jaise meri maa ne mujhe janam diya hai, mujhe waise meri maa ne (pointing towards ammi) mujhe paala hai.’

Check the promo here:

The judges, who were already touched, begin to cry as a result of this revelation. Karan Johar wipes tears from his eyes while Mithun and Parineeti struggle to hold back their sobs. Then Harsh’s mom says that she could never be a mother Harsh gave her the chance to be one and also adds that she wishes to see him reach new heights. Karan emotionally expresses, ‘I saw true humanity today.’

As Harsh's mother tells the judges, "I can never be a mother but this kid Harsh gave me the status of mother. I want to see him scale new heights," Karan Johar turns to the contestant and says to him, "Harsh, I saw true humanity today.” Harsh's mother adds that she believes that this moment will help debunk misconceptions about the trans community. ‘Aaj kinnar samaaj ko ek nayi zindagi mili hai. Jo galatfehmi hai logon ke dilon me wo door ho jayengi aaj is manch pa aakar,’ she concludes.

