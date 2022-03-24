Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar gets applauded for his dance moves on Juhi Chawla’s song ‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’

Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan is among the most popular shows on TV screens. It offers a grand platform for talented youth in getting recognition. Apart from the spectacular performances and acts by the contestants, the audience is also entertained by the amazing camaraderie of the judges Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar. In the recent promo of the episode, Karan will be seen giving a special dance performance.

In the promo of the episode, one of the judges of the show Karan Johar will be seen grooving on Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan’s superhit song ‘Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se’ from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Karan will be following the steps of Juhi Chawla and the audience will be applauding his performance. Kumar Sanu, Mithun Chakraborty, and Parineeti will also be seen appreciating his performance. Parineeti will also be dancing as she enjoys the performance. The special performance by Karan will be for Parineeti’s swayamvar.

The caption read, “Karan ke thumke dekh kar kya aapne bhi bajaayi seeti? Yeh toh thi sirf ek jhalaki, inki poori performance ko kijiye enjoy, iss weekend.”

The episode will be full of enjoyment with the magnificent performances of the contestants. There will be full-on entertainment with performances by Shivin Narang, Arjit Taneja, Vishal Aditya Singh, for Parineeti’s swayamvar. Kumar Sanu will be singing some of his all-time hits on the show including Ladki Aankh Maare, Kaali Kaali Aankhey, and others.



