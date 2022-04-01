Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar jokes about releasing 'his own music album' after Brahmastra’s success; Watch

The upcoming episode of the talent-based reality show, Hunarbaaz will be full of entertainment. The episode will be graced by the director of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji. The host of the show, Bharti Singh will be seen pulling his leg in the episode. Parineeti Chopra will also be seen teasing Karan Johar on the episode for his singing.

In the promo of the show, Bharti Singh is seen welcoming Ayan Mukerji and wishing him the best for his upcoming movie. She teases Karan Johar saying that she is even promoting those people, who never gave her work. Parineeti adds by saying that for Ayan, the biggest gift will be Shri Shri Johar’s voice. Karan Johar announces that he will release his album once the movie becomes successful. Bharti says that maybe he has not heard Karan sing and when he will hear, he will be disappointed that he did not make Karan Johar sing his movie songs. Parineeti asks Karan to sing ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan’ and as Karan sings, everyone is seen pulling his leg. Bharti says, "Karan aur Parineeti ke 31st December ke shows book karne ke liye contact karey mujhe on insta."

In the previous promo, Neha Bhasin is seen spreading the magic of her voice on the show. The gorgeous singer will be seen dancing to the popular song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from Deepika and Ranveer’s movie, Goliyon Ki Raasleela- RamLeela. Neha Bhasin looked dazzling in a shimmery crop top and bodycon skirt with a side slit. Parineeti Chopra is seen enjoying the energetic dance performance of the duo.

