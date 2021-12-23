Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra & Mithun Chakraborty give major retro vibes in the first promo

Ever since Karan Johar has announced the talent show Hunarbaaz on Colors TV, fans have been eagerly waiting for the reality show to hit their television screens. Along with KJo we would also get to see Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty sit on the judge's chair. To take the entertainment quotient higher, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be hosting Hunarbaaz. Today, the first promo of the show has been released and it is giving out major retro vibes.

In the promo, we can see Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty dressed in complete retro style. Pari looks sizzling in a pink saree and wide framed black glasses as she sits in the middle to introduce the show in her style. Behind her sat Karan Johar who was dressed in black pants and tee and wore a striped blazer. Mithun looked dapper in a funky green jacket. Sharing this video KJo wrote, “An open stage for talent across the country, nothing like ever before! #hunarbaazdeshkishaan @colorstv.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra is currently shooting for Uunchai. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher. She will be playing a Nepali travel guide. Reportedly, the actress will also be seen in an unnamed film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. She was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor.

Karan Johar recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

