Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra & Mithun Chakraborty host baby shower for Bharti Singh on the show

The upcoming episode of the reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan will be full of entertainment. The host of the show Bharti Singh, will be given a special surprise by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the judges of the show. As per the latest promo, it is seen that for the first time an anchor’s baby shower is being celebrated on the stage of a reality show.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa will blindfold Bharti and make her sit on a bench. Then all the judges Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty come on the stage to celebrate the baby shower of Bharti Singh. She becomes elated and Haarsh jokes about getting gifts. Parineeti says that she has brought ‘sone ka gift’, hearing which Bharti Singh and Haarsh are amazed. But when she sees the gift, she shouts ‘Chale jao yaha se mujhe akela chhod do’. She warns Mithun Chakraborty saying, “Dada yaad rakhna aapne Bharti Singh se panga lia hai, darwaza khat khataoge ‘Pinky darwaza khol’. Main Pinky ko itna bhadka dungi na”.

The show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan is a reality show which has given a platform for the exceptionally talented people of the country. It is judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty. It is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.



