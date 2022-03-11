Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar sings with Parineeti Chopra; Mithun Chakraborty and Akshay Kumar REACT

The show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is among the most popular reality shows on television screens. It offers a platform for talented people from all corners of the country to display their skills to the country and win the trophy. The judges of the show Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty are often seen pulling each other’s legs. The hosts of the show Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also add the entertainment factor to it.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon are seen as special guests. Host Bharti approaches Karan Johar and asks him to sing, he says, “Mai Parineeti ke saath gaunga.” Parineeti sings ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ beautifully and in between Karan Johar makes some funny comments. Mithun Chakraborty says, “Yeh jo beech beech me shri shri Johar ji ka jo addition tha oye hoye hoye”. Parineeti quips, “Par uske bina mai kuch bhi nahi hu”, which makes everyone laugh out loud. Karan says, “Jo bhi sikhaya hai bachchi ne bohot ache se nibhaya hai”. Akshay Kumar also says, “Parineeti ka kamaal hai, ek jagah Johar ji ka haath hai, ek jagah Chopra ji ka haanth hai.”

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will be visiting the show to promote their upcoming movie, Bachchhan Paandey. Akshay Kumar will also be performing along with the contestants on his movie’s title track. Kriti Sanon and Parineeti are amazed to see the way a contestant twists his neck.



