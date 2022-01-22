Hunarbaaz: Karan Johar turns matchmaker for Parineeti Chopra, says 'Tumhara bhi isi saal ho jayega pakka'

The one-of-a-kind reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan will be launched this weekend. The show will provide a platform for the prodigies from all over the country The show will be judged by Bollywood veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and producer-director Karan Johar. This is the first time Parineeti will be seen a reality show. In the recent promo of the show, Karan has turned matchmaker for Parineeti as he tries to hook her up with the contestants.

In the recent promo of the upcoming show, Parineeti Chopra will be seen getting a match for herself by Karan Johar. He praises himself saying, “Couples ke lie bohot lucky hu. Kafi matchmaking kar lia hai maine. Tumhara bhi isi saal ho jaega pakka.” He is seen persuading her to give a chance to contestants. For a contestant named Rakesh, he teases her saying, “Ye to kabse wait kar rahi hai connection establish karne ka. Mai dawe ke saath keh sakta hu you will not go home single.” He adds, “Mrs. Roshan how do you feel. Bahot bahot badhai ho” and Parineeti turns red. He also tells her that both of them are wearing red today, so she can put on the ‘gamcha’ and go home with him. She is seen very irritated as she says, “Mazak me bhi aisa mazak mat karna”.

The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple will also be seen trying to get a match for Parineeti in the show.



