Hunarbaaz: Madhuri Dixit kisses Bharti Singh's baby bump, says 'Aapko nazar na lage'; WATCH

Reality show Hunarbaaz is in news these days because of the funny antics of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaas. This weekend Bollywood celebrities Madhur Dixit Sanjay Kapoor arrived as guests on the reality show to promote their new show ‘The Fame Game’. The actress, clad in a beautiful red colour dress, walked on the stage and shared some fun moments with the host Bharti and Haarsh. The promo is released by makers but what grabbed our attention was Madhuri giving kiss to Bharti’s baby bump.

The video opens with Madhuri walking towards Bharti and taking out a few rupees. It is a gesture to ward off the evil eye, as customary in Hinduism. "Lao beta (Give it to me)." Madhuri then kissed her baby bump and said, "Aapko bhi nazar na lage (No bad eye shall fall on you either)" Bharti smiled and added, "Look at Harsh," as she looked at him "Awwwwww. How sweet". The show is judged by Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Talking about Madhuri’s latest show, it is getting a positive response from the audience. It has been released on the digital platform. Madhuri is playing Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon role. She goes missing sparking a police probe that gradually reveals the hidden layers of her life and celebrity.

Watch the video here:

It is worth mentioning here that Bharti and Haarsh had announced her pregnancy last December. They broke the news on their YouTube channel ‘LOL Life Of Limbachiyaas’ by uploading a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banne Wale hai’. They got married in Goa on December 3, 2017.

