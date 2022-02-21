Hunarbaaz: Madhuri Dixit mesmerises everyone as she dances to the tune of a flute; VIDEO

The reality show Hunarbaaz is popular among audiences. The show offers a platform for people all over the country to show their talent to the world and win a prize. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by Bollywood's evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit. In the promo, Madhuri is seen dancing gracefully on the stage.

Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in the red dress. She is seen dancing as contestant Anirban Roy plays the flute. The caption read, “Anirban ke sureele hunar par Madhuri Dixit ne milaaye taal se taal. Kya aap hai excited aaj raat @madhuridixitnene ko dekhne? Dekhiye #Hunarbaaz”.

See post here:

Madhuri Dixit is presently promoting her upcoming web series, ‘The Fame Game’. The gorgeous actor was seen on the sets of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’s stage where she will be seen with the judges of the show. The actress will be coming to the show with Farah Khan. The show is judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar. Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are the hosts of the show.

Madhuri Dixit will be making her OTT platform debut with The Fame Game. It traces the life of the star Anamika Anand (played by Madhuri) and the price she has to pay. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, The Fame Game is penned by Sri Rao.



