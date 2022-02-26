Hunarbaaz: Madhuri Dixit & Sanjay Kapoor roll back the years as they dance on their hit track

The upcoming episode of the reality show, Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan will see the magic of the 90’s era. The episode will be graced by the Bollywood queen Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor. They had come on the show for the promotion of their web series. In the episode, they will be seen seated with the judges and enjoy the performances of the contestants. There will be a special dance by Madhuri and Sanjay Kapoor.

In the recent promo of the episode, the special guests will be seen dancing on their popular song ‘Akhiya Milao Kabhi’ from the movie, Raja. Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit looked spectacular together on the stage. The audience and the judges cheered them for the dance performance. Mithun Chakraborty says, “Jab Madhuri Dixit stage par ho to koi nazare hata hi nahi sakta, par aaj mujhe Madhuri dikhi hi name”. Sanjay Kapoor says, “Dada jhoot toh mat hi bolo”, to which Mithun Da quips, “Aisa lag ra tha aankhein phod dega tu, matlb kya expression, Sadi ka sabse…. Baki ka samajh jao”. His statement leaves everyone in splits.

Madhuri, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, and Farah Khan had graced the talent-based reality show for promoting The Fame Game. It is also Madhuri’s debut on the OTT platform. The series is streaming already and it has opened to great reviews. Fans of Madhuri were eager to see her back on the screens, since they last saw her in Karan Johar's movie, Kalank.

The entertainment reality show is judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar, and Parineeti Chopra. The hosting is done by Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.



