Hunarbaaz: Mithun Chakraborty recreates 80’s magic as he dances with special guest Hema Malini

Hunarbaaz is among the popular reality shows on TV presently. The show offers a platform for talented people to showcase their skills. The show is judged by Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar. In the upcoming episode of the show, Dream Girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini will be gracing it.

Hema Malini will be joining the judges for watching the performance of the artists. In the episode, there will also be a special dance performance of Hema with Mithun. The duo was a superhit couple on screen in the 80’s era and will recreate the magic of romance of that era with their dance.

See pictures here:

For the show, Hema Malini had sported a beautiful self-work pink silk saree. She had sported a choker and hair bun with floral accessories. In an earlier promo, she was gifted a heart-shaped balloon by a group and they also sang ‘Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' for her.

The previous episode of the show was graced by Madhuri Dixit and Farah Khan. They had a lot of fun with the contestants and the judges.



