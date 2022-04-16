Hunarbaaz: Neetu Kapoor celebrates Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding by dancing to Bahurani's song with Karan

Neetu Kapoor’s happiness knows no bounds as her son Ranbir Kapoor recently got married to Alia Bhatt. The couple had been dating for a long time and they finally tied the knot on the 14th April. Neetu Kapoor is one happy mother-in-law. The veteran actress has made her TV debut with the kids' dance show, Dance Deewane Juniors and she is beyond excited to be part of it. In the recent promo of the show, she is seen dancing to Alia Bhatt’s latest song.

Neetu Kapoor is seen dancing along with Karan Johar on the grand finale episode of the show Hunarbaaz. She is seen shaking a leg with him on her daughter-in-law’s popular song Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Neetu Kapoor looks splendid in her black top and foil print palazzo. Parineeti Chopra is seen cheering the duo. Neetu Kapoor will be gracing the reality show to promote her show Dance Deewane Juniors.

For her son’s wedding, Neetu Kapoor wore a multicolour bandhani lehenga. Neetu had shared a picture with her son dressed as the groom, and she placed her hand on his shoulder as she captioned, “This is dedicated to kapoor Saab your wish has been fulfilled”.

Neetu Kapoor judges Dance Deewane Juniors along with Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. In a recent promo of the she shared Neetu was quick to respond to Karan's teasing. She said, "Aa gayi hai (Alia has already arrived)." Karan then asked who is ruling the house mother-in-law or daughter-in-law. The veteran actress said, "Khaali bahu ki. Mai chahti hu ki sirf bahu ki hi chale (I want that only my daughter-in-law rules the house)."

