Hunarbaaz: Nora Fatehi brings Saif Ali Khan's lookalike for Parineeti Chopra’s swayamvar; Latter reacts

Hunarbaaz is one of the most popular shows on Indian television sets. It is a reality show which offers a grand platform for talented people to get recognition and win prizes. It is the first season of the show and is judged by talented powerhouses like Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar. In the recent episodes, it is seen that Karan Johar is trying to find a groom for Parineeti. In the upcoming episode, actress Nora Fatehi will be bringing a special gift for her on the show.

In the upcoming weekend episode, the show is about to welcome another powerhouse of talent, none other than Bollywood's dance queen Nora Fatehi as the special guest. The actress and dancer come bearing a special gift for judge Parineeti Chopra that leaves her speechless.

Karan Johar had promised Parineeti to find her an ideal groom on this journey. However, since none of his attempts have been successful, Nora Fatehi decides to give it a try. After making a stylish entry on the stage, Nora surprises Parineeti and introduces a special suitor for her. This person is no ordinary suitor, but a look-alike of the Bollywood Saif Ali Khan himself! Parineeti is shocked to see someone that bears a striking resemblance to Saif Ali Khan. She confessed that Saif has been her favourite actor for the last 20 years. Now, it will be interesting to see Parineeti’s reaction to his proposal.



Also read- Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar groove as Kumar Sanu sings ‘Aankh Maare’; VIDEO