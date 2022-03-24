Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar groove as Kumar Sanu sings ‘Aankh Maare’; VIDEO

The upcoming episode of the reality show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan will be a star-studded one as there will be judge Parineeti Chopra’s Swayamwar on the show. There will be potential grooms for her, who will try to impress her and legendary singer Kumar Sanu will be seen as the special baraati of the swayamwar. In the recent promo, Parineeti is seen dancing on the tracks of Kumar Sanu.

Kumar Sanu will be making the atmosphere melodious with his impressive singing. He will song his hit tracks like ‘Aankh Maare’, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhe’ and others. Judges Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar couldn't stop themselves from dancing to his groovy tunes. The caption read, “Manch par aayenge Kumar Sanu baandhne apne suron se samaa. Shaamil ho jaiye humare saath iss dhamaakedaar weekend mein.”

See promo here-

In the earlier promo, Parineeti was seen arriving on the sets in a Doli. She sported a red gown and looked gorgeous in it. The prospective grooms also made grand entries on the show. Bigg Boss 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh was seen in a green sherwani and wearing a sehra as he dances his way to the stage. Next was Arjit Taneja, who has a magical entry on the sets with the help of the magician contestant. He looks dapper in a blazer and formals. Then, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang arrived on the stage on a stylish bike.



Also read- Hunarbaaz: Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjit Taneja & Shivin Narang arrive in style for Parineeti Chopra’s Swayamwar