Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra gets emotional on seeing contestant Sukdeb’s concern for his sister’s future

The show Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan has shown many inspiring stories of the contestants that will leave you stunned. For this weekend, the contestants will be celebrating Family Week to pay tribute to the endless love, support and sacrifices that their families make for them with their performances. One of the contestants Sukdeb, a talented 15-year-old prodigy from Guma, Kolkata, leaves the judges stunned with his aerial dance act. As he shared about his determination for taking care of his little sister, Parineeti Chopra was seen becoming emotional.

Post his performance, he spoke to the judges and expressed his determination to take care of his younger sister. He also opens about his financial conditions. He further reveals about his financial condition and says that it is his mission to not only turn things around for his family but also secure a brighter future for his little sister.

Hearing his heart-warming desire reminds Parineeti Chopra of her own brothers and she became emotional. She tells Sukdeb, “This has won my heart today. I am also an elder sister and I have two younger brothers. I am more a mother to them than a sister. I treat them as my kids.” She also tells him how well she understands this feeling to take care and protect one’s siblings. She empathised with him and became teary eyed.

Appreciating him for his outstanding performance, judge Karan Johar saluted his spirit and said, “I haven't seen such a performance before, it takes years to learn aerial dance and you have excelled in it today. I am happy that you have made yourself capable enough to bear responsibilities. You are true pride of the country and its youth”.

Also read- Karan Johar takes a cute ‘perfie’ with Parineeti Chopra on the set of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan; See PIC