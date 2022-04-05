Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra sings ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ with Neha Bhasin; Karan Johar & Mithun Chakraborty REACT

Hunarbaaz is a show which had become one of the most-watched shows in a short span of time. It is a unique show that gives recognition to talented people across the nation. It is the first season and is judged by Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. The show is graced by various celebs every week and the upcoming week will be a star-studded one. In the recent promo, Parineeti Chopra is seen sharing the stage with singer Neha Bhasin, as they give a spectacular performance together.

As per the latest promo shared by Parineeti Chopra, she is seen giving a grand performance with Neha Bhasin on the song, Kuch Khaas Hai from the movie Fashion. Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty gave them a standing ovation. They pressed all the buzzers to appreciate the energetic and thrilling performance.

See the video here: CLICK

As per the previous promo, famous singer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Neha Bhasin will be seen making everyone groove with her voice on the show. The gorgeous singer will be seen dancing with Mithun Chakraborty on the popular song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from Goliyon ki Raasleela- RamLeela. Neha looked dazzling in a shimmery crop top and bodycon skirt with a side slit. Parineeti Chopra is seen cheering the dance performance of the duo.

