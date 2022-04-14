Hunarbaaz PROMO: Bharti Singh teases Mithun Chakraborty for flirting with new host Surbhi Chandna

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is one of the most popular reality shows on TV. The show offers a platform for talented people to show their skills and get recognised. The show is judged by the Bollywood stars Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and producer-director Karan Johar. The show was earlier hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, but after she became a mother recently, she took a break. The show is now hosted by Surbhi Chandna. In the promo, Mithun Chakraborty is seen getting reprimanded by Bharti for flirting with Surbhi.

In the episode, Mithun Chakraborty shares that he is very happy that the one who used to pull his leg a lot, Bharti has left the show. He said that she is happy with her kid and he is happy on the show. He further asks Surbhi if she is comfortable. Surbhi said that one thing is missing and sits next to him. Suddenly the screen lights up and Bharti is seen on it. She tells Mithun Chakraborty, “Main idhar bachche ke sath khel ri hu, aur udhar aap ka khel jari hai. Yeh ladki aapse kum se kum 62 years choti hogi.” Mithun Da replies, “Bandar kitna bhi boodha ho jaye gulati marna nahi chhodta.”

In the promo, Karan Johar is seen singing for Bharti’s baby and Parineeti is seen encouraging him.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy on 3rd April. Bharti had been working till one day before her delivery. Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna is happy to host the reality show for the first time.

