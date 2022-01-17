Hunarbaaz PROMO: Karan Johar blushes after a woman contestant gets cosy with him; WATCH

Reality show Hunarbaaz is yet to start. Judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty, the show has been trending a lot as the promos are continuously being released. It welcomes talent from all corners and of different genres. It will premiere on Colors on January 22. Well, today, the makers released a new promo that has left the audience in splits. Well, in the video the director Karan just cannot stop blushing after a woman contestant tries to get a little cosy with him.

The video starts with a contestant saying that his name is “Bhaijaan” because of Karan. The director replies to the contestant, “Meine kya bigada hai aapka? Mera toh taste achha tha, aap kahan se nikle.” Another woman contestant comes on the stage and says, “Mein bohot kuch kehna chahti hun.” Karan replies by saying, “Aap ko nahi kehna hai, humko sehna hai aap shuru kijiye.” She replies, “Kuch kuch hota hai Karan tum nahi samjhoge.” The female contestant later goes to Karan's seat and keeps her head on his shoulder and hugs him. Her act left Karan little uncomfortable.

He also mentioned, “Yahan pehli bar koi aurat itna ghusi hai (It is the first time that a woman has got so intimate with me).” Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborthy were seen laughing.

Watch the promo here:

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill’s singing video also went viral. It is not mentioned whether the actress will be seen as a contestant or special guest. Her video was trending as fans were extremely happy seeing her back in action.

