Hunarbaaz PROMO: Karan Johar welcomes new host Surbhi Chandna by singing for her; Geeta Kapur reacts

The reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan has become the favourite of the audience in a very short span of time. The reality show offers a national level platform for the extremely talented contestants, along with the recognition and winner trophy. The show has reached its semi-finale now. It was earlier hosted by the couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, but post her delivery, Bharti has taken a maternity break from work to focus on her baby. The comedian has been replaced by actress Surbhi Chandna. In the recent video, it is seen that the actress received a warm welcome on the show by her co-host Haarsh and the judges.

As per the promo of the upcoming episode, Haarsh Limbachiyaa is seen escorting Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna to the stage. He shared with the judges that she is the new co-host for the remaining episodes of the season. As they meet Mithun Chakraborty, he tells Haarsh to maintain distance from her. He then approaches Karan Johar, he reacts, “Aa aise introduce kar re hai jaise ghar mein nayi Dulhan aai ho.” Haarsh further reveals that Karan is a very good singer and Karan replies that he is known as ‘Khudguru’ for teaching himself to sing. Geeta also jokes that she will learn from him. Hence Karan dedicates the song ‘Chand Mera Dil’ to Surbhi and Geeta Kapur. Latter is seen baffled by his singing as she calls the makers of the show and says, “You did not pay me for this, I am done, I quit.” Karan Johar is seen torturing her by singing the whole song for her.

Surbhi Chandna had earlier shared in the interview with ETimes about her debut as host of the reality show, she said, “I have always wanted to host shows and this was on my list for quite some time now. I was waiting for the right opportunity and I look forward to this one because there is some amazing talent being showcased on this show. I feel that we actors are nothing when compared to these talented contestants.”

