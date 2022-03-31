Hunarbaaz PROMO: Mithun Chakraborty dances with singer Neha Bhasin on Priyanka Chopra's song Ram Chahe Leela

Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan is at present one of the most popular reality shows on television screens. The show offers a platform for talented people all over the country to showcase their talents and get recognition. The judges for the season are Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar. In the upcoming episode of the show, there will be numerous celebrities gracing the sets and Mithun Chakraborty will be seen grooving on the stage.

In the promo, famous singer and ex Bigg Boss contestant, Neha Bhasin will be seen spreading the magic of her voice on the show. The gorgeous singer will be seen dancing to the popular song ‘Ram Chahe Leela’ from Deepika and Ranveer’s movie, RamLeela. Neha Bhasin looked dazzling in a shimmery crop top and bodycon skirt with a side slit. Parineeti Chopra is seen enjoying the energetic dance performance of the duo.

See the promo here-

As per the previous promo of the upcoming episode, popular singer Neha Bhasin is seen singing her popular song, Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan's movie ‘Sultan’. There will also be a dance performance by popular actor Priyank Sharma. He will be performing ‘Ram Chahe Leela’. There will also be a special collaboration of Ustad Taufiq Qureshi with contestant Anirban. Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar are seen amazed by the performances of the contestants. Karan stood up from his chair to show appreciation for the performances.

