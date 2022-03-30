Hunarbaaz PROMO: Neha Bhasin, Priyank Sharma and Ustad Taufiq Qureshi to grace the upcoming episode

Hunarbaaz is one of the most popular shows on television screens at present. The show is judged by the Bollywood stars Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty, and Karan Johar. It offers a massive platform for talented contestants to get worldwide recognition. The show is also graced by some celebs every weekend, who boost the morale of the contestants. As per the latest promos, the episode will be graced by some highly popular celebs.

As per the promo of the episode, popular singer Neha Bhasin is seen singing her popular song, Jag Ghoomeya from Salman Khan's movie ‘Sultan’. There will also be a dance performance by popular actor Priyank Sharma. He will be giving a performance on ‘Ram Chahe Leela’. There will also be a special collaboration of Ustad Taufiq Qureshi with contestant Anirban. Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar are seen amazed by the performances of the contestants. Karan stood up from his chair to show appreciation for the performances.

See the promo here-

Bollywood actress and show judge Parineeti Chopra recently shared the stage with senior playback singer Kumar Sanu. They performed on the song 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. The actress was over the moon to have performed with her childhood idol. She took to her Instagram to share a video from her reality show, 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' where she is a co-judge with Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar. She captioned the video, "Am I really singing a duet with THE Kumar Sanu? The teenage, music student me, wouldn't have believed it."

