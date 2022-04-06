Hunarbaaz Semi-Finale: Abhishek Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Geeta Kapur applaud the performers

Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan is one of the most popular reality shows which are airing on TV screens at present. The show has garnered a massive fan following with its entertainment quotient and presentation of unique talents from all over the country. The show offers a grand platform for talented people to showcase their skills. The contestants have to compete to win the trophy and the prize money. The upcoming episode will be the semi-finale of the season. The episode will be graced by numerous celebs including Abhishek Bachchan, Geeta Kapur and others.

In the recent promo of the episode, it is seen that the contestants will be giving their best performances for qualifying in the semi-finale. Abhishek Bachchan is highly impressed by the spectacular flute performance by the contestant, as he says, “Unbelievable mere romte khade ho gaye the.” The power-packed performance left the judges spellbound. Parineeti Chopra applauded the amazing performances. Popular choreographer Geeta Kapur is also seen amazed by the performances.

See the promo here:

Hunarbaaz is a show judged by the actress Parineeti Chopra, director-producer Karan Johar and veteran Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty. The show was previously hosted by the couple Bharti Singh and Haarch Limbachiyaa, but Bharti recently became mother of a baby boy and has left the show. As per reports, actress Surbhi Chandna will become the new host of the show.

In the upcoming episode, numerous stars will be gracing the show. Popular singer Neha Bhasin will be seen collaborating with Parineeti Chopra on her popular song, ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ from the movie Fashion.

Also read- Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra sings ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ with Neha Bhasin; Karan Johar & Mithun Chakraborty REACT