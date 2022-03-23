Hunarbaaz: Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjit Taneja & Shivin Narang arrive in style for Parineeti Chopra’s Swayamwar

The reality show, Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shan has become quite popular among the audience for its high entertainment factor. The judges of the show, Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty are often seen engaging in fun banter on the show. In the recent promo of the show, Parineeti Chopra will be organising a swayamwar and the prospective grooms will be seen trying to woo her.

The promo starts with Parineeti arriving on the sets in a Doli. She sported a red gown and looked gorgeous in it. The prospective grooms will be making grand entries on the show. Bigg Boss 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh was seen in a green sherwani and wearing a sehra as he dances his way to the stage. Next was Arjit Taneja, who magical entry on the sets with the help of the magician contestant. He looks dapper in blazer and formals. Then was Beyhadh 2 star Shivin Narang, who arrived on the stage on a stylish bike. There was also special baraati, legendary singer Kumar Sanu, who lit up the atmosphere with his song, “Tera Intezaar”. Parineeti was seen appreciating the performances of the actors.

From bringing flowers to dancing and showing other acts, they will do everything to impress the beautiful actress. Judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also be seen helping Parineeti.

