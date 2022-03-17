Hunarbaaz: Watch Mithun Chakraborty groove with Nora Fatehi on her chartbuster song ‘Kamariya’

The upcoming episode of the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan will be a dance special as the show will be graced by ace dancer and actress, Nora Fatehi. The pictures of the actress from the sets of the show have already gone viral and people are eagerly waiting to see her dance performance on the show. In the recent promo of the show, one of the judges Mithun Chakraborty is seen following her dance steps.

One of the best dancers of Bollywood, Mithun Chakraborty will be seen shaking a leg with the gorgeous actress Nora Fatehi in the upcoming episode. They are seen doing the hook steps of her super hit song ‘Kamariya’ from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s movie Stree. Parineeti Chopra is seen cheering their dance performance. In the show, Nora donned an off-shoulder white floral dress. She had paired it with white heels and stud earrings.

The captions read, “Mithun Da aur Nora ne apni jugalbandi se baandha stage par haseen samaa. Iss masti bhare pal ko mat kijiyega miss.”

See promo here:

Hunarbaaz is a talent-based reality show that offers a platform for numerous talented people across the country to show their skills on the national platform. The show is judged by Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar. It is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

There is also buzz about Nora Fatehi becoming one of the judges of the reality show Dance Deewani Junior. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is one of the confirmed judges of the upcoming show.



