From Hyundai Creta to Mercedes Benz GLS: Here’s a look at expensive car collection of Karishma Tanna

Television actress Karishma Tanna has been in the headlines after her dreamy wedding with Mumbai-based real estate businessman Varun Bangera. The couple was trending on social. Karishma ditched the traditional red lehenga and opted for a romantic soft pink one by Falguni Shane Peacock. The lehenga set comprised a full sleeve blouse and a gorgeous skirt paired with a dupatta that featured feathery details on the hem. She accessorised the look with matching jewels from Tyaani Jewellery, complete with a matha patti, a choker, haar, haath phool, bangles, and statement rings. The groom opted for a white sherwani with intricate embroidery on it.

Well, she made her acting debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. She is well known for her roles in Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. She also appeared in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. In 2020, she bagged the trophy of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actress has worked hard and achieved a name in the entertainment industry. Today, we will take a look at her expensive car collection.

She is a proud owner of BMW 5 Series, Mercedes Benz E-Class, Hyundai Creta, Mercedes Benz GLS. The price of BMW 5 Series starts at Rs 63.90 Lakh and goes upto Rs 74.00 Lakh.

Take a look at the picture here:

Mercedes Benz E-Class Class price starts at Rs 65.70 Lakh and goes upto Rs 83.49 Lakh in India. Hyundai Creta is a 5 seater SUV available in a price range of Rs 10.23 - 17.94 Lakh. Mercedes-Benz GLS price starts at Rs 1.14 Crore and goes upto Rs 1.14 Crore.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Netizens cannot stop gushing over the newlyweds, call them 'stunning'