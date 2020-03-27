I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announces re telecast of 'Ramayana' during COVID 19; Here's when it will air

On public demand, India's iconic mythological show Ramayana is all set to return to the TV screens. Read on to know more.

Only a few days ago, the public demand for iconic mythological series Ramayana and Mahabharat being re-run on TV was doing rounds on social media. While the CEO of Prasar Bharti hinted that he is in talks to bring them back owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, nothing was assured then. However, now we have a piece of good news for you all. Well, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in India, has confirmed that Ramayana will again be back on TV.

The I & B Minister, Prakash Javadekar, took to his Twitter handle to make the big announcement. He said that he is extremely elated to make the announcement and on public demand, they have decided to re-telecast Ramayana. The Union Minister also spilled the beans about where and when will the show air. He stated that Ramayana will start from tomorrow, i.e. March 28, 2020 (Saturday) on DD National (Doordarshan). The show will be run in two parts, one episode in the morning from 9 am to 10 am, and the other in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Take a look at the UN Minister's tweet here:

Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.@narendramodi

@PIBIndia@DDNational — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 27, 2020

Well, this call has been taken after many social media users expressed their wishes to watch the show again on TV during the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. Well, Ramayana is Indian TV's most iconic serial from the late 80s' and its re-run will only take everyone back into nostalgia and their good childhood days. Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' featured Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh. It originally ran from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988. What are your thoughts on Ramayana's return on TV? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Lockdown: Kasamh Se, Brahmarakshas, Kundali Bhagya and Kumum Bhagya to re run on TV



Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More